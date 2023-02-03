Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after buying an additional 486,551 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 627.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,662 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

