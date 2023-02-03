Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

OGN stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.