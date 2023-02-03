Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exco Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Exco Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

XTC stock opened at C$7.51 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$292.23 million and a PE ratio of 14.44.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.90 million.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.