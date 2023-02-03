Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRS. Raymond James began coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,825,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

