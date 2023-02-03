Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $17.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.05 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CB opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.