Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $17.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.72. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

