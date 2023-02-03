Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.39-$0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $871.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.