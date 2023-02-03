Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $957.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.09. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
