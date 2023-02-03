GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.75

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK Price Performance

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,430 ($17.66) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,428.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,431.07. The stock has a market cap of £58.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16).

Get GSK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.