GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.75

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,430 ($17.66) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,428.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,431.07. The stock has a market cap of £58.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16).
In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
