ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ATI has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

