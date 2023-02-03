Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,749,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 391,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 406,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

