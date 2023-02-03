Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

TRP opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 64,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 356,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 98,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.