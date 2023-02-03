Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

HP opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 558,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

