Analysts Issue Forecasts for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

