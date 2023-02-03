Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $120.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.03. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

