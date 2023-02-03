Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,517 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

