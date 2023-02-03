Wedbush Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $139.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

