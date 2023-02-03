Cowen Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $136.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $158.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

