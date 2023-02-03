CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIB. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

GIB opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

