CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIB. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
GIB opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
