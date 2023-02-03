CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Down 0.4 %

GIB opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after acquiring an additional 316,630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.