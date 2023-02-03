Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 97 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.20) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 92.87 ($1.15) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.67.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
