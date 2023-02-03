Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 97 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.20) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 92.87 ($1.15) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

