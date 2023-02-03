Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 2,590 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TVTX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

