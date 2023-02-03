Peter Heerma Sells 1,779 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $38,693.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,000.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

