Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 1,671 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sandra Calvin sold 905 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $19,819.50.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.