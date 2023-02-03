Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Christopher R. Cline Sells 1,588 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.55 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

About Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

