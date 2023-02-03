DA Davidson Weighs in on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $297.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.