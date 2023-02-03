Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 565,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.31% of Vipshop worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

