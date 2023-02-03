NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,240.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.97. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

