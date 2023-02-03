Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $473.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,014,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,059,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at $73,014,923.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,930 shares of company stock valued at $35,301,136 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

