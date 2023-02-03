Huntington National Bank Has $290,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $15,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

