Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $345.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $492.59.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

