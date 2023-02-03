Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.