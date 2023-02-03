Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

