Huntington National Bank Sells 805 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGZ stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

