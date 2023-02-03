Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 6.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.75 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

