Huntington National Bank Buys 1,057 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.02 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average of $181.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.