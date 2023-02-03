Huntington National Bank Sells 2,429 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

