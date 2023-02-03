Huntington National Bank Has $425,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everest Re Group Trading Down 4.2 %

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $341.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $361.67.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

