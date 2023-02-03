Huntington National Bank Sells 1,779 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $37,855,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after buying an additional 623,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

