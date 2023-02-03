Huntington National Bank Buys 2,582 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

