Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $63.31 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

