Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $145,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 555.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.