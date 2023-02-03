Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

