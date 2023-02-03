Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $321,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $3,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 5.2 %

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $177.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

