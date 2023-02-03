Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 78,671 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

UTHR stock opened at $259.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,562.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $61,087,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

