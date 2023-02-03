Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 34,906,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,913,000 after buying an additional 112,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,982,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 481,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.