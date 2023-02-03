Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

NYSE SWK opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

