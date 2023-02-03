Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

