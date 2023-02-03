NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

NovoCure stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49 and a beta of 0.82. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

