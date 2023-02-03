Huntington National Bank Buys 2,713 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TM opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $203.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

